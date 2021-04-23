Biden plans to raise taxes on wealthy income to invest in education



Wall Street responded optimistically.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

President Joe biden is considering a proposal to increase income tax on high investments like stocks and real estate, to return them to the levels they had before the cuts of Donald Trump.

A Bloomberg report said Thursday that the maximum capital tax rate would increase from 20% to 39.6%, for revenues of more than a million dollars. This coupled with an existing tax on investment income could raise taxes up to 43.4%, established sources close.

In order to those earning more than a million dollars, income taxes would rise more than 50%. In New York you could pay combined rates between state and federal taxes of the 52.22% and in California until 56.7%.

The report prompted many investors to divest shares on Thursday. The Dow Jones industrial index lost about 1% at noon.

Although the White House has not officially reported the intention, it is anticipated that this proposal is part of the plan to “Human infrastructure” two trillion dollars President Biden.

The infrastructure plan was anticipated to include taxes on the wealthiest.

The income would be dedicated to priority and social items such as education, work and universal pre-kindergarten, in addition to the continuity of the child tax credit.

Photo: Getty Images

President Biden is expected to explain the plan to Congress next week.

President Biden announced from his campaign that he would increase income tax rates and as a legislator in the presidency of George W. Bush, voted against reducing it to 15%.

In 2019 it declared that the tax on high profits should be the highest.

“In fact, I think capital gains tax should be the highest minimum tax, we should increase the tax to 39.6% instead of 20%.”

Capital gains taxes apply when assets, such as investments or real estate, are sold.

In New York they would also increase taxes on the rich

Reports from The New York Times and Bloomberg agree that the governor Andrew Cuomo and state legislators are very close to an agreement to increase the rate of taxpayers who earn more than $ 1 million dollars.

If the increase in combined state and city tax rate, New York residents with incomes over a million dollars would pay between 13.5% and 14.8% in taxes, surpassing the 13.3% paid by those of California.