Biden pays tribute for Memorial Day

The United States commemorates this Monday the holiday known as Memorial Day or Memorial Day, established after the Civil War in the 1860s, and which is marked by the placement of flowers and American flags on the graves of the deceased in fulfillment of military actions.

United States President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the nation’s top military officials participated in a wreath ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soda in Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia.

“We are the children of the sacrifices made by a series of Americans who served [al país], we are free because they were brave, “said President Biden from Arlington.

The Democrat emphasized the founding values ​​of the US, assuring that democracy “is the soul” of the country and “must be defended at all costs.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley also spoke during the commemoration ceremony at the cemetery outside Washington.

On Sunday, along with his wife Jill and family, he commemorated the sixth anniversary of the death of his son Beau Biden, visiting his grave. There he gave a speech about the pain to the families of the military and veterans, on the eve of the date that is celebrated this Monday.

“As a nation, we must always remember, always remember. We must remember the price that was paid for our freedoms. We must remember the debt we owe to those who have paid it and the families they left behind. My heart is split in half by pain. Communities were never whole again, ”Biden said.

After the American Civil War, the laying of offerings on the graves of the military killed in combat became common in different parts of the country once a year.

Before it was known as Decoration Day and was commemorated every May 30. Over time, it began to be called Memorial Day. In 1971, a law was enacted that moved the holiday to the last Monday of May. The holiday also unofficially marks the beginning of summer.

In many cities the occasion is commemorated with parades and military bands.

“On my first Memorial Day as Commander-in-Chief, I want to reaffirm my long-standing belief: we may have many obligations as a nation, but we have only one truly sacred obligation, and that is to equip those we send into danger.” Biden said.

With information from Voice of America