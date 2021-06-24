Biden ousted Trump’s appointed Border Patrol Chief

15 minutes. The Government of US President Joe Biden on Wednesday dismissed the Chief of the Border Patrol, Rodney Scott, appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The head of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) himself released the information.

In a message on his personal Facebook account, Rodney explained that he received a letter informing him of his “reassignment.”

He clarified that normally the recipient of this type of letter has three options “a relocation, a reassignment or withdrawal.”

He said it is not disciplinary action nor does he have to offer a reason.

“Simply the needs of the service motivate the reassignment so that the new Administration can place the person that is required in the position”, he affirmed.

At the moment, the US Executive did not confirm this measure.

Scott assumed the position in February 2020 as Chief of the Border Patrol.

After his announcement, he announced that he will remain in the position for about 60 days until the transition takes place.

The CNN television network anticipated that Scott will be replaced by the one who until now has been the deputy chief of CBP, Raúl Ortiz.

Since the arrival of Biden to the Presidency last January, the removal of Scott was expected, who appeared alongside Trump in several electoral events defending the heavy hand on immigration during the campaign for the elections last November, which the Democrat won.

The crisis with the massive arrival of migrants from the border with Mexico exploded in Biden in the first months of his mandate.

In May alone, CBP detained more than 180,000 migrants at the southern border, the highest number recorded in a month in the past two decades.

Biden commissioned his vice president, Kamala Harris, to manage the migration crisis at the end of March, although the arrival of undocumented immigrants has continued to increase in recent months.