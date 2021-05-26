Biden orders redoubled investigation into origin of COVID-19 and increase pressure on China



President Biden ordered further investigation into the origin of COVID-19.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty Images

President Joe biden asked the United States intelligence agencies to redouble their investigations to find out the origin of COVID-19.

“I have asked the Intelligence Community to redouble its efforts to collect and analyze information that may bring us closer to a definitive conclusion”the president said in a statement.

Noted that agencies must deliver a full report within 90 days, which should include increased scrutiny of the Chinese government.

“I have also asked that this effort include the work of our national laboratories and other agencies of our government,” he said.

The agencies should include Congress in their reports, said the president, who made an account of how he became involved in the process, even before winning the presidency.

“In early 2020, when COVID-19 emerged, I asked the CDC to have access to China to learn about the virus and to be able to combat it more effectively,” he said. “The fact that our inspectors were not on the ground in those first few months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19.”

He added that, as president, the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, commissioned the Intelligence Community to prepare a report, which would include whether the virus arose from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.

“I received that report earlier this month and asked for additional follow-up,” the president noted. “To date, the US Intelligence Community has ‘rallied around two likely scenarios,’ but has not come to a definitive conclusion on this issue.”

He added that although there are positions of the Intelligence agencies that lean towards the second scenario, that is, the creation of the virus in a laboratory, there are not enough elements to confirm it yet.

“Most of the elements do not consider that there is enough information to assess that one (scenario) is more likely than the other,” he said.

President Biden indicated that his government will coordinate with strategic partners around the world, to “Pressure China to participate in a comprehensive, transparent and evidence-based international investigation”as well as providing access to all relevant data and evidence.

The coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 170 million people in the world and has killed more than 3.4 million.

In the United States, 33.1 million cases and around 600,000 deaths have been reported, being the country most affected so far.