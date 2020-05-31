Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden, virtual Democratic presidential candidate. . / EPA / TRACIE VAN AUKEN / Archive

Washington, May 31 . .- Former United States Vice President Joe Biden, a virtual Democratic candidate for the Presidency, condemned on Sunday the riots of the last days for the murder of an African American at the hands of the police and affirmed that the country cannot allow the pain destroy you.

“We are a nation with pain, but we cannot allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation with rage, but we cannot allow rage to consume us. We are an exhausted nation, but we cannot allow fatigue to defeat us,” he said. the also former senator in a statement.

He added that in recent days it has become clear that the US It is a country “furious with justice”: “Every person of conscience can understand the rawness of the trauma that people of color experience in this country, from daily indignities to extreme violence, such as the horrible murder of George Floyd.”

Floyd died last Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, when he was detained after a white police officer suffocated him by pressing his knee against his neck for almost 9 minutes.

Police brutality has unleashed a wave of protests and riots, with looting, arson, and police charges, in Minneapolis and in various cities across the United States.

Biden acknowledged that it is “right and necessary” to protest against that police brutality, “is a completely American response, but burning communities and unnecessary destruction is not. Nor is violence that endangers lives.”

“The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason why we are protesting,” he added.

For this reason, the former vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) asked the entire United States. to be united to make the country cross “the turbulent threshold towards a new phase of progress, inclusion and opportunity”.

And “as president, I will help lead this conversation, and more importantly, I will listen. I will keep the commitment I made to George’s brother Philonise that George will not be a mere hashtag.”

“We must and will reach a point where everyone, regardless of race, believes that ‘protecting and serving’ means protecting and serving them. Only by staying together will we rise stronger than before. More equal, fairer, with more hope, and closer to our most perfect union, “he settled.