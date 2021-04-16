Biden on Indianapolis Shooting: Gun Violence “Wounds America’s Soul”

April 16, 2021

Gun violence “wounds the soul” of the American nation, lamented President Joe Biden on Friday after the shooting at an Indianapolis postal sorting center.

“Too many Americans die every day from gun violence,” the Democratic president lamented in a statement.

The president ordered the flags to be lowered to half-staff at the White House and all US government buildings in mourning after eight people were killed in the shooting.

“Today’s report is just the latest in a series of tragedies,” Biden said, citing recent deadly shootings in Georgia, Colorado and South Carolina.

The Democratic president is pushing for tighter controls on the purchase of weapons. Although there is little chance that major legislation on the matter will be passed in Congress, to the fierce rejection of the Republicans.

With information from AFP

