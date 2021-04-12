Biden nominates new figures for positions in immigration agencies and cib

US President Joe Biden announced on Monday his intention to nominate new figures for key positions in his administration on immigration and cybersecurity, the White House said in a statement.

Biden chose Chris Magnus, a former Tucson, Arizona police chief, to head Customs and Border Protection, the agency in charge of border security, and Ur Jaddoy to be the director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The statement explains that Magnus served in the Lansing Police Department, in Michigan, and was chief of police for the cities of Fargo, in North Dakota, and Richmond, California, before directing the Tucson police.

Ur Mendoza Jaddou is a woman who has two decades of experience in immigration law, policy and administration and recently served as director of DHS Watch, where she stood out “by exposing immigration policies and administration that did not comply with the basic principles of good governance, transparency and accountability “

Biden also nominated Chris Inglis as national director of Cybernetics and Jen Easterly as director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the statement said.

Inglis and Easterly are experienced cybersecurity experts with decades of government service. Both previously worked in the National Security Agency in high positions.

Other nominees were Jonathan Meyer for General Counsel and Robert Silvers as Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans.

With information from Voice of America