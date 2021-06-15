Biden nominates Ken Salazar as US ambassador to Mexico

Joe biden announced on tuesday to its nominated to be ambassador to Mexico, between a campaign to strengthen alliances with your neighbor to the south.

Who could be the United States ambassador to Mexico?

Biden chose to Ken Salazar, a former senator for Colorado and former secretary of the interior, for be an ambassador in Mexico, one of the largest trading partners of the United States. The Democratic government is working to manage immigration across the border between both nations.

Among a list of names announced by the White House as well highlights Thomas Nides, a vice president of Morgan Stanley who served as undersecretary of state under Barack Obama, to serve as ambassador to Israel.

Just in: POTUS announces he will be nominating Julie Smith as ambassador to NATO and Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel, among others: pic.twitter.com/eCc6QedmhV – Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) June 15, 2021

Biden also chose the expert in safety Julianne Smith to represent the United States before NATO in a series of appointments that included representatives diplomats in Paraguay and Costa Rica.

