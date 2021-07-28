Biden nominated US ambassadors to the EU and several countries

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, nominated several ambassadors of the country on Tuesday. Her advisor Julissa Reynoso as a candidate for ambassador to Spain and Andorra and her former advisor Mark Gitenstein as a representative to the European Union (EU).

Reynoso currently serves, in addition to being an advisor to the president, as chief of staff to the first lady, Jill Biden.

Equal is co-chair of the White House Gender Policy Council.

He also has experience at the head of an embassy since he was the head of the United States diplomatic mission in Uruguay.

She has been undersecretary of state in the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, according to the White House in a statement.

The one nominated by Biden as a candidate for extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain and the Principality of Andorra also published widely in English and Spanish on a series of topics such as comparative law, regulatory reform, community organization, politics immigration and Latin American politics.

For his part, Mark Gitenstein, the US representative to the EU, has the rank and status of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

He was a senior advisor and a member of Biden’s presidential transition advisory committee, whom he also accompanied in his entry as vice president.

He has experience at the head of an embassy, ​​having led the US embassy in Romania, where he focused on the fight against corruption and the preservation of democratic institutions.

In addition, he spent most of the last decade working on projects in Europe, the White House stressed.

President Biden also nominated other ambassadors to the UN and IAEA.

Laura SH Holgate will be a representative to the UN office in Vienna and to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Likewise, Patricia Mahoney, now ambassador to Benin, has been elected by the president for the Embassy in the Central African Republic.

Finally, Peter Hendrick, current ambassador to Rwanda, will now be in Mozambique.