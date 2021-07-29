Biden met with Belarusian Svetlana Tikhanovskaya

15 minutes. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, received the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Washington on Wednesday, a meeting that was not announced in advance and that was announced with a message on the Twitter account of the head of the White House .

“I had the honor to meet with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at the White House this morning. The United States supports the people of Belarus. in his quest for democracy and universal Human Rights“wrote Biden.

For his part, the main leader of the opposition to President Alexander Lukashenko, thanked through the same social network for having held this meeting with Biden, as it is “a powerful sign of solidarity with millions of intrepid Belarusians who fight peacefully for his Liberty”.

“Today, Belarus stands on the front lines of the battle between democracy and autocracy. The world is with us. Belarus will be a success story, “he added.

Tour of various countries

The meeting with Biden is part of a tour that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has been doing in the United States for the last two weeks. In this he also met with several high-ranking government officials, such as the White House National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, or the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Last month, the so-called Group of Friends of Belarus, made up of Republicans and Democrats, requested President Biden through a letter to meet with Tikhanovskaya during his visit to the United States. This would “send a message to Lukashenko, his allies and the world” that Washington “I would not tolerate political repression and state violence“.

For her part, Tsikhanouskaya, in exile in Lithuania and with her husband imprisoned in Belarus, took advantage of her trip to the United States to demand more sanctions against the Belarusian government, providing the White House with a list of entities in the hands of Lukashenko “and his buddies “.

Through Telegram, Tikhanovskaya said that he asked Biden to support the opposition in Belarus. Thus the country could become a “successful example of a non-violent transition to democracy.”

Since fleeing Belarus, Tikhanovskaya has met with some leaders of the international community’s staff, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel or French President Emmanuel Macron.

Since June, the United States, the European Union, Canada and the United Kingdom increased their sanctions against Belarus, especially after the incident of an Irish company Ryanair plane forced to land while flying over Belarusian airspace so that the Minsk authorities could arrest an opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his Russian partner, Sofia Sapega.