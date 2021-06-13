Biden, Macron unleash Trump’s fury at G-7 meeting

The ex-president Donald trump reacted to the new relationship between the French president Emmanuel macron and the president Joe biden.

Trump’s criticism of France and the president came in the middle of the G-7 meeting, where Macron gave President Biden a warm “welcome to the club”.

“He (Macron) and many other leaders before him, in France and across Europe, were ripping off the United States like never before,” Trump wrote in a statement. “We were treated very unfairly with horrible trade deals and paying a huge chunk of their defense“.

During the official photograph and in bilateral meetings, Macron and Biden appeared as political “old friends”.

“(It’s) great to have the president of the United States as part of the club and very willing to cooperate,” Macron said of Biden and the “return” of the US.

Trump insisted that European nations are “abusing” the US.

“They were taking advantage of America and therefore of course they like Biden because now they will be allowed to go back to their old ways of ripping off our country“, He expressed. “If I were a leader of these countries, I would also like Biden much more than President Trump.”

Macron’s relationship with Trump ranged from complicated to certainly friendly. It began with a strong 29-second handshake, where both tried to be the “strongest”, gaining the youth and strength of the Frenchman, as evidenced in a video that went viral and in images that left testimony of the marks of the fingers of the French in the hand of the American.

#LaFoto: In the context of the # CumbreG7, @EmmanuelMacron shakes hands with @realDonaldTrump and leaves his thumb visibly marked. With friends like this … # Macron #Trump # G7 # G7Summit pic.twitter.com/8t6sPd0FXB – Rei Gómez (@ReiGomezteleSUR) June 10, 2018

In subsequent meetings, the Macron had been entertained by the Trumps with the first state dinner at the White House and then the former US presidential partner was invited to the military parade in France.

Trump’s attacks on Biden are expected to continue as he meets with the president this week Vladimir Putin in Geneva.