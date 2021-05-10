Biden lifted restrictions on fuel transportation after cyberattack on Colonial

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, lifted this Sunday the restrictions on the transport of fuel by road in order to avoid any shortages before the closure by a cyberattack of Colonial, the largest network of oil pipelines in the country.

Biden’s decision will allow trucks carrying gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products to circulate without time restrictions to 17 states in the southern and eastern US, as well as the District of Columbia, the Department of Transportation said in a statement. .

To lift these restrictions, the president had to resort to the declaration of a regional state of emergency.

Among other things, the measure allows drivers to transport fuel without having to take breaks of several hours, as established by federal law.

Colonial lines without service

Biden made that decision after Colonial had to suspend all its operations on Friday due to a cyberattack.

Colonial, based in Georgia, interrupted its operations in the 8,850 kilometers of oil pipelines that it manages and that are essential to supply the large population centers in the eastern and southern United States.

The company transports up to 2.5 million barrels of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel per day from refineries in the Gulf of Mexico to the southern and eastern US. It is responsible for 45% of fuel transportation on the east coast, according to its website.

In a statement Sunday night, Colonial explained that its main lines for transporting fuel remain out of service. However, some smaller pipelines between terminals and delivery points are already operational.

Colonial suffered a ransomware attack that blocked access to the company’s computers and asked for money to free them.

Colonial has not revealed who could be behind the attack. However, cybersecurity experts point to DarkSide, a group allegedly based in Eastern Europe, as a possible suspect.

Until now, the company did not offer details on how long the pipelines will be closed. It also did not disclose how much money hackers are asking to free their computers.

One of the biggest ramsomware attacks

According to cybersecurity company Coveware, last year ransomware victims had to pay an average of $ 310,000 to unlock their computer systems.

This is one of the biggest ransomware attacks that has been made public in the United States.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident, according to a White House spokesman. He also assured that government cybersecurity agencies are doing everything possible so that Colonial can restore fuel transportation as soon as possible.

Some lawmakers called for more regulations to protect the country’s energy infrastructure. They also expressed concern about the impact it could have on fuel prices.