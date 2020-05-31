© Provided by Agencia .

The virtual Democratic candidate for the Presidency of the United States, Joseph Biden, leads the intention of voting among the Americans against the current tenant of the White House, Donald Trump, according to the survey by the Washington Post newspaper and the ABC chain, published this Sunday.

According to the poll, Americans give negative ratings to Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which could affect his aspirations to be reelected in the elections on November 3.

Biden is the favorite among registered voters nationwide, with 53% support, compared to 43% for the president. Just two months ago, at the start of the pandemic, they were separated by two percentage points, in favor of the former vice president.

Among all adults, Biden’s margin, compared to Trump, widens to 13 percentage points (53% vs. 40%).

However, when voters who indicate that they are going to vote with total security are consulted, the margin of advantage of the former vice president of Barack Obama (2009-2017) decreases by half, 51% compared to 46%.

Among Trump supporters, 84% of adults say they will “definitely” vote for him in November. In addition, 87% of his followers affirm that they are “enthusiastic” in their support for the president, while 67% confess “very enthusiastic”.

In the ranks of Biden’s supporters, 68% say they will vote for the former vice president: 74% say “enthusiastic” and 31% “very enthusiastic”.

When respondents were asked which of the two they believe is best prepared to tackle the issues he will have to deal with as president, they were very divided between Trump and Biden (47% each) as the best to start the economic recovery after the pandemic.

On the contrary, they considered that Biden could face better than Trump (50% vs. 42%) the efforts to control the expansion of COVID-19 in the country.

Just two months ago, Trump reached the highest percentage of approval of his management in general in this same survey with 48% of those consulted supporting it, compared to 46% who gave him a suspension.

However, it now enters negative territory with a rate of 53% that disapproves its management compared to 45% that approves it.

The same occurs with the perception of the respondents about their handling of the coronavirus crisis: While two months ago, 51% approved it compared to 45%, who did not; now the majority, 53% do not endorse it, compared to 46% that do.

The survey was carried out by telephone between May 25 and 28 with a sample of 1,001 adults throughout the United States, of whom 75% were contacted via mobile and 25% by landline.

The results have a margin of error of plus / minus 3.5%.

The poll focuses on the impact of the coronavirus crisis on voting intention, although it took place in recent days, when protests and riots had already broken out for the murder of an African American at the hands of a white police officer, which not mentioned in the results.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic in the world, with 1,770,384 cases and 103,781 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.