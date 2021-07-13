Biden Launches Against Republicans Who Follow Trump’s Election Speech: “If You Lost You Accept The Results”



President Biden criticizes Republican efforts to complicate the vote.

President Joe biden criticized the Republican states that seek to modify electoral laws after the defeat of the former president Donald trump in November 2020.

“In the United States, if you lose, you accept the results“, Said the president. “We will ask my Republican friends in Congress, states, cities and counties to stand up, for God’s sake… and help prevent this concerted effort to undermine our election and the sacred right to vote. Are they not ashamed?

The president’s comments come amid the Republican conflict in Texas, supported by the governor Greg abbott, which promote electoral reforms that would affect certain groups of voters, such as Latinos.

Even Trump’s conspiracy theories continue and recently called “patriots” to the hundreds of people who took the Capitol with violence, following his speech on the electoral result.

“You obey the Constitution. You try again. You don’t use fake data and then try to tear down the American experiment just because you’re unhappy. That is not the art of government. That is selfishness, ”added President Biden.

This Monday, a group of 58 Democratic congressmen from Texas rented two private jets to travel to Washington, DC to prevent Congress from having a quorum and passing the reforms.

Being one of the key drivers, Governor Abbott enraged and branded Democrats “quitters,” as well as having anti-Texan behavior, for which they would be arrested upon return.

“That’s why they fled the state,” Abbott told Fox News. “Once they return to the state of Texas, they will be arrested and taken to the Texas capital and we will be doing business.”

In DC, Texas Democrats asked federal congressmen to approve the Law for the People or The People Act, to “save democracy.” That reform is supported by President Biden.

Arizona managed to pass an electoral reform, which was endorsed by the Supreme Court, which opened the door for other entities governed by Republicans to promote similar laws, after former President Trump accused “electoral fraud” and “cheating” that he never could. prove in court.