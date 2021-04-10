Biden is willing to remove Trump sanctions on Iran

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden is willing to remove part of the sanctions that his predecessor, Donald Trump, imposed on Iran after unilaterally abandoning the 2015 nuclear pact, a senior State Department official said Friday.

However, according to that source, sanctions will only be lifted when it can be confirmed that Iran is complying with the pact. This country began to violate the agreement in 2019 with the gradual enrichment of uranium after the unilateral exit of the United States.

“We have made it clear, and we have made it clear to the Iranians in indirect talks, that we are prepared to lift sanctions that are not consistent with the JCPOA (accord) when Iran returns to fulfill its obligations under the same agreement, “the official said in a telephone press conference.

Specifically, he detailed that Biden he is only willing to lift those sanctions that Trump reimposed when he left the deal in 2018.

However, the punitive measures that were imposed for terrorism or human rights violations against Iranian companies, institutions and leaders will be maintained.

The source indicated that Washington has not yet provided a concrete list to Tehran of which sanctions it is willing to eliminate. However, he hopes to make progress on the issue during the indirect talks in Vienna.

Meeting between the countries of the pact

This week, Iran and the other signatory countries of the pact (Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany) met in Vienna.

Washington did not participate in those talks due to having left the pact and Tehran refused direct conversations. However, there were indirect contacts between the two countries through intermediaries, especially from the European Union, who moved from one hotel to another.

The official explained that the US saw some “signs” about Iran’s willingness to once again comply with the pact, but said “questions” still exist.

Specifically, he warned that the talks may stall if Tehran continues to insist on the elimination of all the sanctions that were imposed by Trump since he came to power in 2017, as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif insisted on Friday.

The negotiations ended on Friday without concrete results and will continue in the middle of next week, the official said. “This is only the first step in the first phase of a potential return to the pact,” he added.

One of the biggest difficulties in this process is that Biden wants the Islamic Republic to take the first step and end its breaches of the agreement as a sign of good faith; while Tehran believes that Washington should be the first to act because it was that country that abandoned the pact.