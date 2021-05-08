Biden is skeptical of Iran’s efforts to revive nuclear plan

15 minutes. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, on Friday showed his skepticism in relation to the diplomatic efforts that Iran would be carrying out to reactivate the nuclear agreement, which is being negotiated in Vienna.

In a brief meeting at the White House with the press, Biden said he believes that Iran is taking the negotiations seriously. Nevertheless, clarifies that the “how much” and “what they are prepared to do” is another story “.

For her part, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that although progress is being made, the US “always knew it would be a long process.”

This Friday a meeting took place again in Vienna between the members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (PAIC). In this they hope to draw up a new roadmap where the US contemplates lifting the unilateral sanctions that it launched since 2018 when it left the agreement.

Iran “committed” to the deal

Iran, for its part, conditions the reestablishment of its commitments to the lifting of these sanctions. Still, Washington insists that only that will occur as long as Tehran meets all the requirements.

After the meeting in the Austrian capital, Iran’s Deputy Minister, Abbas Araghchi, told the Iranian media the “seriousness” of all parties in reactivating the agreement and asserted that, on the Iranian side, they hope that all their obligations will be fulfilled. lawsuits in reference to the lifting of sanctions by the United States.

In this sense, Araghchi mentioned that the news from the United States that “they will lift a large part of the sanctions” is not enough.

“The news that the United States transmitted to us is that they are also serious about returning to the nuclear agreement and have so far declared that they are willing to lift a large part of their sanctions. However, this is not adequate from our point of view and, therefore, therefore, discussions will continue until we reach all of our demands“the deputy minister told the official Iranian news agency IRNA.