Biden Is Open To “Cooperate” With Russia And Work Against The “Nuclear Threat” From Iran And North Korea

Joe biden

Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on mail Share on whatsapp

Biden has remarked that Washington “is not going to renounce its commitment to Human Rights and fundamental freedoms”, after insisting that “no responsible American president can remain silent when basic Human Rights are violated.”

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has assured this Wednesday, during his speech of one hundred days in office, that he is willing to “cooperate” with Russia, and has stressed that he will work with his allies to face the ” “nuclear threat” from countries like Iran and North Korea.

The US president has described how he told his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that the United States “does not seek escalation, but that its actions have consequences,” for which he responded “in a direct and proportionate way to Russia’s interference in our elections and cyberattacks ”.

As for the nuclear programs of Iran and North Korea, “they pose a serious threat to the security of the United States and the world,” Biden said, and they will work with their allies to “address the threats posed by them. two countries through diplomacy and deterrence. ‘

Biden has remarked that Washington “is not going to renounce its commitment to Human Rights and fundamental freedoms”, after stressing that “no responsible American president can remain silent when basic Human Rights are violated.”

“The United States is an idea, unique in the world,” he considered, so “a president has to represent the essence of our country.”

ALL COUNTRIES «MUST PLAY BY THE SAME RULES» ECONOMIC

According to Biden, the investments referred to in his speech “also promote a foreign policy that benefits the middle class”, which means that it is necessary to ensure that “all countries play by the same rules in the world economy, including China. ‘

Regarding China, the president explained that he told his counterpart, Xi Jinping, that “we welcome competition, and that we do not seek conflict,” however, he made it “absolutely clear” that he will defend “US interests. in all fields”.

He also stressed that in his conversation with Xi he told him that the United States would maintain “a strong military presence in the Indo-Pacific, not to start a conflict, but to avoid it.”

Also in matters of foreign policy, the president has indicated that “the United States will face unfair commercial practices that harm American workers and industries, such as subsidies to state-owned companies and the theft of American technologies and intellectual property.”

“END THE ETERNAL WAR IN AFGHANISTAN”

From the podium of the US Congress, the leader remarked that “US leadership means ending the eternal war in Afghanistan.” “We went to Afghanistan to catch the terrorists who attacked us on September 11, and we did justice to Osama Bin Laden and degraded the terrorist threat of Al Qaeda,” he explained.

So “after 20 years of American courage and sacrifice, it is time to bring our troops home,” yet even when troop withdrawals occur, “we will maintain a capability on the horizon to suppress future threats to the homeland.” .

“But make no mistake: the terrorist threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan since 2001 and we will remain vigilant against threats to the United States, wherever they come from,” he threatened, as Al Qaeda and the Islamic State “are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia and other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond, “he added.

However, he has warned that his Administration will not ignore “what our own intelligence agencies have determined: the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is white supremacist terrorism.”

Related topics