Biden is not Obama in Cuba policy

Juan González, the main adviser for Latin America to US President Joe Biden, referred to relations with Cuba and Venezuela.

Miami World / Telemundo51

Juan González, the main adviser for Latin America to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that the current president “is not Barack Obama in policy towards Cuba.

“The political moment has changed in an important way, the political space has been closed a lot, because the Cuban government has not responded in any way. In fact, the oppression against Cubans is even worse today than perhaps it was during the Bush administration, ”said González.

González also justified that the US is not complying with the agreement to process 20,000 visas for Cuban immigrants a year. He argued that they seek to ensure that US personnel in Havana are “safe.”

Washington has denounced attacks against its officials in Havana. The events allegedly took place between November 2016 and August 2017.

As a result of these events, the White House ordered in 2018 the departure of non-essential personnel from its embassy in Cuba, that is, 60% of the total.

Venezuela case

Asked about the possibility of a rapprochement with the Nicolás Maduro regime, González considered that the Venezuelan president should have a conversation about the future of his country with the opposition Juan Guaidó.

“We are not going to impose conditions on that process, it is a totally Venezuelan process,” said the official. He indicated that the Biden administration will seek within the US “to depoliticize the situation towards Venezuela.”

Similarly, he defended the sanctions imposed by the United States on Venezuela and denied that they are the cause of the crisis in that country. “The crisis sculpts Maduro and the late President Hugo Chávez,” he emphasized.

“What is happening to the Venezuelan people is an injustice, and it is not something that is the fault of the United States. It is something that is the fault of those who are in de facto power at the moment, “said the advisor.