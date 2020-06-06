Washington.- Joe Biden formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, so he will now face President Donald Trump in a difficult electoral race that will unfold in an unprecedented adverse context of pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.

The former vice president had become the de facto standard-bearer for his party when his last opponent, Bernie Sanders, withdrew in April from the Democratic internal process.

But Biden formally secured the nomination by securing the 1,991 delegates needed to become the party’s nominee after Tuesday’s primary election in seven states and the District of Columbia.

Biden reached the delegate limit three days after the primaries because various states, overwhelmed by the large number of votes sent by mail, took several days to count the results.

Then teams of analysts at The Associated Press shredded the vote by legislative district. Democrats grant the majority of delegates to the party’s national convention based on the results of those districts.

Biden accumulates 1,993 delegates when there are still primaries to be held in eight states and three United States territories.

This moment was not one of great fanfare as is customary because the nation faces several crises simultaneously.

Although Biden started dating more this week, the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to remain confined to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, for much of the past three months.

The country faces the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression, and civil unrest reminiscent of those experienced in the 1960s have erupted in dozens of cities over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was oppressed by a Minneapolis police officer. neck with one knee for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and complained that he couldn’t breathe.

It is a confluence of events that no ruler in the United States has faced in modern times.