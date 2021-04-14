Biden invited to address Congress to mark his 100 days in power

US President Joe Biden was invited Tuesday to address a joint session of Congress this month to mark his 100 days in office as he grapples with critical issues such as the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s economic woes.

The request came from the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who invited Biden to deliver a speech on April 28, shortly before the symbolic date of his 100 days in office, to talk about “the challenges and the opportunities of this historical moment ”.