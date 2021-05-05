Biden hopes to meet Putin during his trip to Europe in June

15 minutes. The President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, stressed on Tuesday that he has “the hope and expectation” of meeting personally with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, during his next trip to Europe, scheduled for June.

“We are working on it,” said the US president from the White House when asked about the possible appointment. This would take place on the trip to the G7 summit in the UK and a meeting in Belgium with NATO and the European Union.

In this regard, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, specified, in an interview with the British media Financial Times, that Biden believes that it is important “be clear and direct” with Putin.

One of the best ways to be, Blinken explained, is with a personal encounter.

“(Biden) has had a couple of conversations with President Putin on the phone now, and there is no secret, even before he was elected president he has been very clear that if Russia engages in aggressive and reckless actions, we will respond.” stressed.

In this context, both countries are working to establish a personal meeting between the leaders. This after Biden proposed a meeting in a third country, in a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart.

Recently, Washington has imposed additional sanctions on Russia in retaliation for the hack of SolarWinds Corp. and the treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalni.

However, Biden said that while the US and Russia have their differences, he wants to work with Moscow on a number of issues. Specifically, in reducing nuclear weapons and climate change.