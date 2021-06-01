Biden has yet to clarify his position on Western Sahara

15 minutes. The administration of US President Joe Biden has still not clarified its position on Western Sahara and says it is consulting with the international actors involved to decide what is the “best way forward.”

“We are consulting with the parties on the best way forward and we have nothing more to announce“said a spokesman for the State Department when Efe asked if it could clarify Biden’s position on Western Sahara following the announcement by the President of the Moroccan Government, Saadedín Otmani.

Specifically, this Sunday, Otmani said that a part of the military exercises between Morocco and the United States, known as “African Lion 21” and one of the most important on the African continent, will be carried out “for the first time in Western Sahara” at starting June 7.

Asked by Efe, the authorities did not comment on these maneuvers and the significance they may have in Biden’s deliberation process.

So far, the Biden administration has refused to clarify whether it will maintain the agreement of its predecessor, Donald Trump. During his government, Washington recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for a normalization of relations with Israel.

The official line of the Administration is that “no decision was made“They also pointed out that Washington’s policy towards that area is being reviewed, as they did with North Korea and Cuba is being done.