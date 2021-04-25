Biden has more than 50% approval but falters on border and immigration, according to survey

15 minutes. 53% of Americans believe that President Joe Biden is doing his job well, especially when it comes to fighting COVID-19, but his weak point is border security and immigration, according to a poll published this week. Sunday.

59% of the people who participated in the survey for the NBC network disapprove of the actions on the border with Mexico and the handling of immigration by the Biden Administration, which took office on January 20 and will be in power for 100 days. April 29.

Only 33% approve of Biden’s management in that sensitive terrain in which the previous president, Donald Trump, left his mark with a heavy-handed policy not only with immigrants who crossed into the United States without documents but with asylum seekers.

However, compared to Trump, Biden has greater approval in his first 100 days in office -53% versus 40% -.

Barack Obama, a Democrat, and Biden, as well as George W. Bush, a Republican, and Trump, lead them both, with 61% and 57% approval, respectively, in their first 100 days.

Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates said the survey results do not allow determining whether they are “part of a 100-day honeymoon or something longer for the Biden-Harris administration.”

“What we do know is that the presidency of Joe Biden is meeting the times“he added.

Horwitt conducted this poll with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

The highest rating for Biden is for his handling of the pandemic (69% approval). This is followed by the economy (52%) and efforts to unite the country (52%).

Less than 50% approval in the survey received race relations (49%), taxes and spending / 44%), China (35%) and the problem of weapons (34%), in addition to the border and immigration issue (33%).

“In the first 100 days we changed presidents, but we did not change the country,” said pollster McInturff. This supports the thesis that the survey does not suggest profound changes in the attitude about the direction of the nation and its politics.

In fact, 56% said the country is going in the wrong direction while 36% defend that the course is correct.

The issue on which there is the greatest unanimity is the division of the country. 82% believe that they are divided compared to only 16% who believe that they are united.

For 25% of Americans, uniting the country is the most important issue, only surpassed by 30% who mentioned COVID-19.

Border security and immigration rank fifth with 22%, behind race relations and the economy. However, in the case of Republicans it is “number one” with 47% of mentions.

Biden has a positive image of 50% among those surveyed compared to 32% of Trump, while negative images are 36% and 55%, respectively.

The survey was conducted April 17-20 of about 1,000 adults and has a margin of error of plus / minus 3.1 percentage points.