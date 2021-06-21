Biden government lifts US bans on TikTok and WeChat

15 minutes. The United States (US) Department of Commerce formally rescinded the restrictions that applied to TikTok and WeChat that prevented companies and citizens of the country from transacting with those companies. In this way, he undid one of the last measures approved during Donald Trump’s term as president.

This new decision complies with the executive order approved by President Joe Biden on June 9.. This was reported by the Department of Commerce in a statement sent to the Federal Register.

The new regulatory framework of the current Administration replaces the 3 executive orders that Trump signed to prohibit the use of TikTok and WeChat in the US, as well as other Chinese communication and finance applications. The orders approved by Biden are more general and are based on a series of criteria, rather than being directed to specific applications or companies.

The White House stressed 2 weeks ago that The Biden Administration “is committed to promoting a secure, reliable, interoperable, and open Internet.Also, with “the protection of human rights ‘online’ and ‘offline’ and the support of the global and vibrant digital economy.”

In this sense, the executive order approved by Biden incorporates a “rigorous” decision framework and in accordance with a series of criteria and facts. The ultimate goal: to tackle any risk posed by the country’s telecommunications software applications.

TikTok was never effectively banned in the US. Justice allowed it to continue operating until it was determined whether the rule approved by Trump was in line with the law or not.