Biden gave in to pressure and will raise refugee quota

15 minutes. The White House on Friday gave in to a barrage of criticism from Democrats and announced that US President Joe Biden will raise the annual quota of refugees received by the United States before mid-May, which for now is 15,000.

The announcement comes hours after the Biden administration ordered to keep the annual quota for this fiscal year at 15,000, the same historically low level that his predecessor, Donald Trump, marked.

That implied reversing the promise of his Executive to raise to 62,500 the refugees admitted this fiscal year, which ends in September, and earned the Democratic president multiple criticisms from his own party and various non-governmental organizations.

“The president plans to set a final refugee quota before May 15 that will be higher (than 15,000) for the remainder of the fiscal year,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Of the 15,000 that will be admitted for now, a maximum of 3,000 may come from Latin America and the Caribbean, according to Biden’s order, which specifically mentions those from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Cuba.

Firm hand

The decree issued this Friday by Biden amends Trump’s order on the refugee quota, but does not change his cap of 15,000, the lowest since the law that regulates this protection came into force in 1980.

“The admission of up to 15,000 refugees continues to be justified by humanitarian concerns and is in the national interest,” Biden said in his order.

According to official sources cited by various media, Biden’s decision was due in part to his willingness to show that he can have a strong hand on immigration matters, at a time when the arrivals of undocumented immigrants to the border with Mexico are reaching records.

However, the refugee admission process is different from that of the asylum application of the undocumented at the border, and the official explanation of the White House alluded to other reasons, among them the challenges posed by “the covid-19 pandemic. 19 “.

A lot of work

A senior US official, who requested anonymity, told Efe that the White House has a lot of work to do to “rebuild the resettlement program” for refugees, which the Trump administration left “decimated.”

He added that the reform that the Biden administration has undertaken of that program will allow it “to support much higher numbers of admission (of refugees) in future years.”

The original announcement of the White House generated much criticism from organizations such as Families Belong Together or the Union for Civil Liberties in the United States (ACLU, in English), in addition to some legislators, such as the progressive senator Bob Menéndez or the Democratic congressmen Alexandria Ocasio -Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

The official consulted by Efe argued that Biden’s order will allow “expanding access” to the US refugee program, although it does not extend the quota at the moment, because it “changes the distribution by regions” of the beneficiaries.

According to the source, Trump’s move “excluded many refugees from regions experiencing conflict, such as Africa and the Middle East.”

With the Biden amendment, the United States will receive 7,000 refugees from Africa through October; 1,500 from the Middle East and South Asia; 1,000 from East Asia; 1,500 from Europe and central Asia; and 3,000 from Latin America and the Caribbean, in addition to another 1,000 reserved for any region.