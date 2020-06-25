Video

The former vice president Joe Biden surpasses Donald Trump by 14 percentage points in the first poll on the general election by The New York Times and Siena College. This investigation follows other recent ones that show a difference of more than 10 points between both candidates for the White House.

Biden has ample advantage among youth and non-white voters And it also seems to be positioning itself as the favorite even among voters over 45 and whites, two groups that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016.

In the age range between 18 and 29 years old, Biden has 60% support, according to the aforementioned survey. Trump’s popularity among these young voters drops to 26%. Something similar happens with those who have between 30 and 44 years old, who support Biden 56% and 24% to Trump.

There’s a technical tie between the republican and the former vice president if you look at people who are between 45 and 64 years old. Both have the sympathy of 44% of them here. And regarding the oldest (who have over 65 years), Biden has an advantage with 47%, while Trump keeps 45%.

« What’s new is Trump’s collapse among the voters traditionally trusted by Republicans – that is, whites with college degrees« Says Times reporter Jonathan Martin. « The inability of the president to project leadership to unify the answer […] the pandemic, the collapse of the economy and social unrest have sent their support to ruin, ”says the political analyst.

Other surveys Recent data has yielded similar data, with a Biden’s leadership of an average of 10 points. Quinnipiac’s, released June 18, gave Biden an eight-point lead. On CNN, which took place between June 2 and 5, the Democrat also took the lead by 14 points. The president did not stand well on Fox News, which places him 12 points behind his opponent.

