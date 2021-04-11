Biden forms committee to evaluate possible changes to the Supreme Court

President Joe Biden signed a decree on Friday that establishes the creation of a committee to evaluate possible changes to the composition of the Supreme Court of Justice.

Miami World / telemundo51

The bipartisan group would be made up of 36 people, including legal experts and retired federal judges. The team leaders would be Bob Bauer, a former White House attorney, and Cristina Rodríguez, a former Assistant Secretary of Justice.

The committee is expected to issue a report with recommendations to the president during the first six months from the first meeting.

CHANGES TO BE EVALUATED FOR THE SUPREME COURT

Among the issues to be evaluated would be the possibility of expanding the number of magistrates who are part of the highest court or putting a time limit on the charges, which are currently for life.

The commission would also evaluate the way the Supreme Court selects its cases.

Biden’s executive order comes in the midst of debate over the composition of the Supreme Court, which currently has six conservative justices and three liberal justices.

An expansion in the number of justices that make up the Supreme Court could give Biden the opportunity to push his legislative agenda without worrying about his policies being taken to federal courts.

Republicans reject enlargement

It is currently composed of nine judges who are appointed by the president and who must be confirmed by the Senate. Of those, six are Conservatives, half appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, and three are Liberals.

During the Democratic primary, several candidates, including current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, raised the possibility of increasing the number of judges on the court, a proposal rejected by Republicans.

One of the main functions of the panel will be to produce “an analysis of the main arguments in contemporary public debate for and against the reform of the Supreme Court, including an assessment of the merits and legality of certain reform proposals”, indicated the executive order published by the White House.

The order did not specifically address the expansion of the court, but in a previous statement the White House said that the issues to be studied will include “the length of service and rotation of magistrates in the Court; the membership and size of the Court; and the selection of cases, rules and practices of the Court ”.

Fierce reaction from Mitch McConnell

Biden’s move sparked a fierce reaction from Republican Senate chief Mitch McConnell, who said most Americans oppose court reform and warned that the president was carrying out a “direct assault” on the power of attorney.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the commission will weigh “the pros and cons” of expanding the supreme court.

Congress increased and decreased the size of the court several times in the mid-1800s. In 1869 the body became composed of nine members, an integration that remains to this day.