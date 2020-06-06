Joe Biden formally secured the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination and will face Donald Trump in a difficult electoral race that will unfold in an unprecedented adverse context: pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.

Miami World / AP

“It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented candidate groups the Democratic Party has ever put forward,” Biden said in a statement Friday night. “And I am proud to say that we are going to win this general election as a united party.”

The former vice president had become the de facto standard-bearer for his party since his last opponent, Bernie Sanders, withdrew from the Democratic internal process in April. Biden formally landed the nomination by reaching the 1,991 delegates needed to become the nominee after Tuesday’s primaries in seven states and the District of Columbia.

Biden reached the mark three days after the election because several states, overwhelmed by the large increase in the vote by mail, took several days to account for the results. Teams of analysts at The Associated Press then dissected the data by legislative district. Democrats grant the majority of delegates to the party’s national convention based on the results of those districts.

Biden accumulates 1,995 delegates in the absence of primaries in eight states and three United States territories.

The announcement was not accompanied by habitual fanfare as the nation faces several simultaneous crises. Although it began to emerge more this week, the coronavirus pandemic has confined Biden to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, for much of the past three months.

The country has the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. And civilian riots reminiscent of the 1960s have erupted in dozens of cities following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was pinned to the ground by a white Minneapolis police officer who pinned his neck for several minutes, even after stop him from moving and complain that he couldn’t breathe.

It is a confluence of events that no ruler in the United States has had to confront before in modern times, complicated by a president who has come to confront protesters and who is eager to take on Biden.

“This is a difficult time in the history of the United States,” Biden said Friday. “And Donald Trump’s divisive and angry policy is not the answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can bring us closer. ”

Biden, 77, spent 36 in the Senate before becoming vice president with Barack Obama. This is his third run for the White House, and his success in taking the nomination was fueled by strong support from African-American voters.

In the overwhelmingly white Iowa caucuses that began the primary process in February, he ended up in an embarrassing fourth position. It fared a little better in New Hampshire, but it was so low that it left the state even before the polls closed to participate in an event with African-American voters in South Carolina.

His recovery began in the Nevada caucuses, with more racial diversity, and consolidated in South Carolina, where he overwhelmed Sanders, his main rival, by almost 29 points. Three days later it swept the Super Tuesday, winning in 10 of the 14 states.

Biden’s solid performance in regions like North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas reinforced his favorite status among African-Americans, but this relationship has not been without tension. After a tense dialectical exchange with an influential African-American radio host, Biden received strong criticism for suggesting that community voters still undecided between him and Trump “are not black.”

These words, and protests that have spread across the country, have increased pressure on Biden to choose an African-American ballot mate. He had already vowed to elect a woman as a vice presidential candidate.