Biden fires 40 Trump-hired experts accused of favoring fossil fuel industry

The United States Government announced this Wednesday the dismissal of forty experts from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hired by Donald Trump, predecessor of current President Joe Biden, and who have been accused of favoring the fossil fuel industry by environmental groups.

In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan stated that the changes “they will help the agency to receive the best scientific knowledge” and reduce the influence of the fossil fuel industry on environmental regulations.

The forty experts worked as external advisers to that agency and were part of two committees that were dedicated during the Trump Administration (2017-2021) to design regulations regarding air pollution and hydraulic fragmentation or “fracking”, among other topics.

The decision received the approval of environmental groups, who had previously harshly criticized the restrictions Trump imposed the hiring of independent scientists at the EPA in favor of pro-fossil fuel experts, a policy that ended up in court.

Hispanic group Poder Latinx backed Regan’s decision to “make science a priority for EPA again”; while the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA, in its acronym in English) recalled that Latinos in the United States suffer disproportionately the effects of climate change and urged Congress to work with Biden to resolve this issue.

The Democratic President wants science occupy a central place in the decisions of the Executive regarding the coronavirus pandemic and wishes to make the climate crisis one of the central axes of his mandate.

To do this, on his first day in the White House, he announced the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement, from which the country had left by order of Trump.

In addition, Biden has created the position of Special Envoy for Climate, for which he has appointed former Secretary of State John KerryIt has promised to invest $ 1.7 trillion (1.4 trillion euros) in clean energy and have the United States cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.