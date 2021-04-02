Biden fired 40 environmental agency experts hired by Trump

15 minutes. The Government of the President of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, announced this Wednesday the dismissal of 40 experts from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hired by his predecessor, Donald Trump, and accused of favoring the industry of fossil fuels by environmental groups.

In a statement, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the changes “will help the agency receive the best scientific knowledge.” In addition, they will reduce the influence of the fossil fuel industry on environmental regulations.

The 40 experts worked as external advisers to that agency and were part of two committees that were dedicated during the Trump Administration (2017-2021) to design regulations related to air pollution and hydraulic fragmentation or “fracking”, among other issues. .

The decision was endorsed by environmental groups, which previously harshly criticized Trump’s restrictions on the EPA’s hiring of independent scientists. This in favor of pro-fossil fuel experts, a policy that ended up in court.

Hispanic group Poder Latinx backed Regan’s decision to “make science a priority for the EPA again.”

For its part, the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA, for its acronym in English) recalled that US Latinos suffer disproportionately from the effects of climate change. He urged Congress to work with Biden to resolve this issue.

Central axes of the Biden Administration

The Democratic president wants science to take center stage in government decisions. This with respect to the pandemic and wants to make the climate crisis one of the central axes of his mandate.

To do this, on his first day in the White House, he announced the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement.

In addition, Biden created the position of special envoy for Climate, for which he appointed former Secretary of State John Kerry. He also promised that he will invest $ 1.7 trillion in clean energy and have the US reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050.