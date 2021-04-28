Biden Family Plan would grant aid of up to $ 3,600 per child and other supports



Families would receive greater fiscal support for their children.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images

One of the most celebrated programs by economists with the American Rescue Plan (ARP) was the Child Tax Credit, which grants $ 3,600 per child under 6 years of age and $ 3,000 for children between 6 and 17 years old.

The program ends at the end of this year, but the president Joe biden It seeks to extend it to 2025, according to its Plan for American Families, White House officials said.

“The President is calling for the expansion of the Child Tax Credit, first enacted in the American Rescue Plan, to be extended.”, indicates the Biden Administration.

That credit distributed by IRS, without the adjustment with the ARP, distributes $ 2,000 dollars per child between 6 and 17 years old, and $ 3,000 dollars for children under 6 years old.

The proposal would be to expand it in terms of amount and extend it to 2025, in addition to integrating 17-year-olds.

“It also makes 17-year-olds eligible for the first time and makes the credit permanently fully refundable, so that low-income families, the families that most need the credit, can benefit from the full tax credit, ”says the Government.

The Biden Administration’s estimates are that some 66 million minors will benefit from the ARP as of July –When the program approved by Congress begins to be applied–, which would help reduce child poverty.

“For a family with two parents who earn a total of $ 100,000 dollars a year and two children under the age of six, the expansion of the Child Tax Credit will mean receiving an additional $ 3,200 per year in tax relief,” justifies the Government.

For parents earning a total of $ 24,000 per year and two children under the age of six, the expansion means more support, as the credit could go up to $ 4,400.

“The credit would also be delivered regularly. This means that families will not have to wait until tax season to receive a refund ”, it was added.

In other words, families would receive regular payments that will allow them to cover their expenses.

It is anticipated that the president will seek to work with Congress to achieve his ultimate goal of making the Child Tax Credit, as well as the expansions that it signed into law in ARP.

Childcare

Tax credits are also promoted to support families with child care needs, either after school or during the summer.

“To help families pay for child care, President Biden is asking Congress to make permanent the temporary expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit (CDCTC).”, indicates the plan that the ARP takes up.

With this, families will receive a tax credit for up to half of their expenses on qualified child care for children under 13 years of age. That is, up to a total of $ 4,000 for one child or $ 8,000 for two or more children.

“A 50 percent refund will be available to families earning less than $ 125,000 a year, while families earning between $ 125,000 and $ 400,000 will receive a partial credit.”, It indicated. “The credit can be used for expenses ranging from full-time care to after-school care and summer care.”

The Biden Administration cites that in 2019, a family that claimed a CDCTC during the previous year received less than $ 600 on average for the cost of care, while thousands of low-income families did not help. The plan would benefit some six million families.