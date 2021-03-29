Biden extends eviction moratorium to June 30 amid COVID-19 pandemic



Latino communities have been among the most affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty Images

With a decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the government of the president Joe biden extended the eviction moratorium to June 30.

The director of the CDC, Rochelle Walensky, signed the extension that ends on March 31 and warned that the country is still under the COVID-19 emergency.

“Keeping people in their homes and out of congested or crowded settings, such as homeless shelters”Walenski said. “Preventing evictions is a key step in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Biden Administration also announced new actions, coordinated by different agencies, such as the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The aid will come from $ 1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) whose distribution of funds for different programs will run until December of this year.

This is an additional $ 21.5 billion in emergency rental assistance to help families keep up with their rent and stay in their homes, simplifying the rules applied with the first aid package or call CARES Act.

“The Department of the Treasury continues to administer the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to help households unable to pay rent and utilities,” the Government stated.

The funds are also going to state and local recipients.

“Tenants and owners who wish to access rental assistance must apply directly to the local program”, the Biden Administration advanced. “The Treasury Department recently updated the ERAP guidance, giving beneficiaries greater flexibility in determining tenant eligibility.”

Supports through HUD also go to local governments and housing providers to apply the extension of the moratorium.

“HUD will continue to coordinate among federal agencies to efficiently implement emergency rental assistance programs that prevent evictions and ensure the financial stability of tenants and rental properties,” he anticipated.

The guidelines have a special focus on eviction based on race, color, religion, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), disability, familial status, or national origin.

The Center for Budget and Priority Policies has warned that the impact of the pandemic and the economic consequences “are particularly prevalent among black, Latino, indigenous and immigrant households.”

He adds that this reflects the inequalities often derived from structural racism, in education, employment, housing and health care “that the current crisis is aggravating.”

