Biden expands temporary immigration protection for Haitians

The Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, extended this Saturday for 18 months the immigration protection Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians, in a decision that prevents the deportation of more than 100,000 people from that country.

The US Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, reported in a statement the measure, which Haitians residing in the US can benefit from as of May 21.

To justify the decision, Mayorkas stressed that Haiti “is currently experiencing serious security problems, social unrest, an increase in human rights abuses, rampant poverty and a lack of basic resources, which have been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic. “.

For this reason, the US Executive has decided to support Haitians who are already in their territory “until conditions in Haiti improve so that they can return safely,” said the official.

The first time that the US granted TPS for Haitians was in 2010 after the 7-magnitude earthquake that caused 300,000 deaths in their country, and since then it has been extending it.

Humanitarian measure

The TPS is an immigration program created in 1990 with which the US grants extraordinary permits to citizens of nations affected by armed conflicts or natural disasters.

Over the years, TPS beneficiaries in the US have seen their permit renewed automatically for 18-month periods, but the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021) decided to reassess the conditions that justified the granting of the program to end him, although Justice prevented him.

Not only Haitians benefit from TPS, but also nationals of other countries, such as El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Sudan.