Biden establishes a commission to reform the US Supreme Court

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday the creation of a commission of experts to study a reform to the cut Supreme, one of the most powerful institutions in the country, whose operation is the subject of constant criticism.

The president signed on Friday a decree to start the operation of this commission that will last for six months and that will then issue its recommendations, the White House announced in a statement.

This group of bipartisan experts will analyze the issues that are in the debate on a possible reform: the duration of the mandate of the judges (which is currently for life), the number of magistrates, the way in which the institution selects the topics on which is pronounced, and its rules and practices.

The cut Supreme acts as the final arbiter on fundamental legal matters, which may include minority and LGBTQ rights, abortion, racism, the death penalty, and electoral controversies.

“This initiative is part of the administration’s commitment to study measures to improve federal justice,” the government said in a statement.

It is currently made up of nine judges who are appointed by the president and who must be confirmed by the Senate.

Of those, six are Conservatives, half appointed by former Republican President Donald Trump, and three are Liberals.

During the Democratic primary, several hopefuls, including current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, raised the possibility of increasing the number of judges in the court, a proposal rejected by the Republicans.

One of the main functions of the panel will be to produce “an analysis of the main arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against the reform of the cut Supreme, including an assessment of the merits and legality of certain reform proposals, “said the executive order published by the White House.

The order did not specifically address the expansion of the court, but in a previous statement the White House said that the topics to be studied will include “the length of service and the rotation of magistrates in the cut; membership and size of the cut; and the selection of cases, rules and practices of the cut“.

Commissioners include Nancy Gertner, Judge of the Court of the United States District between 1994 and 2011, and the constitutional expert Laurence Tribe, a professor at Harvard University who also worked in the administration of Barack Obama.

The commission’s creation comes six months after the controversial confirmation of conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett, following the September 2020 death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon.

Trump nominated Barrett days after Ginsburg’s death and weeks before the November election, in which he was defeated by Biden.

The confirmation process sparked outrage from many Democrats

– “Direct attack” on the judiciary? –

Republicans have rejected what they perceive as Democratic efforts to “fill in” the cut.

Biden’s move sparked a fierce reaction from the Republican Senate chairman, Mitch McConnell, who said most Americans are opposed to reforming the law. cut and warned that the president was carrying out a “direct assault” on the judiciary.

“This false academic study of a non-existent problem fits perfectly with the years-long campaign of liberals to politicize the cut, intimidate its members and subvert their independence, “McConnell said in a statement.

This week, Judge Stephen Breyer said the idea of ​​expanding the cut it could diminish the trust Americans place in the judiciary.

Some activists are campaigning for Breyer, who at 82 is the oldest member of the cut, step down to give Biden a chance to nominate a young progressive.

There are many voices in the Democratic Party in favor of expanding the cut as a way to rebalance an organism that they perceive as too leaning to the right.

But Biden has kept his distance with that idea.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the commission will weigh “the pros and cons” of expanding the court supreme.

Congress increased and decreased the size of the cut several times in the middle of the 19th century.

In 1869 the body became composed of nine members, an integration that remains to this day.