Biden enjoys 59% approval in his first 100 days in office; immigration displaces COVID as a matter of concern



The presidential couple in the White House garden.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Comparison Chart in the First Presidential April / Pew Research Center

Joe Biden has reason to celebrate, despite coming to the presidency amid a seldom seen health and economic crisis, a violent takeover of Congress by his adversaries to delay his proclamation, and the rudeness of his predecessor, Donald Trump, who still refuses to admit defeat.

On the eve of celebrating the first 100 days of his presidency that began on January 20, Biden enjoys a strong approval rating of 59%, while 39% disapprove, according to the new national survey of the Pew Research Center.

In addition, almost three-quarters of those consulted (72%) believed that the new Democratic government “has done an excellent or good job in manufacturing management and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the Americans ”, and in the last financial aid package approved by Congress (67%).

On the political agenda, the proportion of Americans who say the coronavirus is “a very big problem” has decreased 11 percentage points since last June, falling from 58 to 47%; while in that category the “Undocumented immigration” it has increased from 28 to 48%.

Biden’s job approval rating -the oldest president in the history of the White House- it has risen from 54% in March, analysts said. His popularity “is comparable to that of several of his predecessors, including Barack Obama (61%) and George HW Bush (55%), and much higher than that of Donald Trump (39%) in April 2017.”

Opinions about the new president and his government highlight several contrasts with his predecessor: 46% said they like the way Biden behaves as president, 27% do not like him and another 27% have “mixed feelings about his behavior.” . In the same way, 44% believed that the tone of the political debate has improved, while 29% said that it has worsened and 27% believe that it has not changed much.

On both questions there are considerable differences in opinions about Biden and Trump. Last year, only 15% said they liked the way Trump was conducting himself as president. In both 2020 and 2019, the majority (55% in both years) said that the controversial Republican had changed the political debate in the United States “for the worse.”

The new Pew Research Center national survey was conducted by telephone from April 5 to 11, 2021, among 5,109 adults. More details about their results can be read here.