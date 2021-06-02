Biden ends “Stay in Mexico” rule that punished immigrants seeking asylum



Some 11,200 immigrants have been able to enter the United States.

Photo: PAUL RATJE / Getty Images

The government of the president Joe biden ended with the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy, better known as “Stay in Mexico”, which was considered a form of deportation of immigrants to Mexico to wait there for an appointment in United States courts.

According to Reuters, the first to report the official end of the program, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) distributed a memorandum signed by the secretary. Alejandro Mayorkas, informing the term of the rule.

“I share the belief that we can only manage migration in an effective, responsible and lasting way if we tackle the problem holistically, looking beyond our own borders,” Mayorkas wrote in the memorandum.

The report adds that there are already 11,200 immigrants who have been able to enter the United States to follow up on their asylum requests, a figure that increased in less than a month when it was reported that there were few more than 8,000 people who managed to enter the country.

In a Feb. 2 executive order, President Biden asked DHS to end MPPs, an initiative imposed by the president’s administration. Donald trump, which forced Mexico – after threats of trade embargoes – to accept immigrants seeking asylum.

“The Secretary of Homeland Security will immediately review and determine whether to terminate or modify the program known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP),” the order indicates.

Completion of the program should be done in coordination with the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the Director of the CDC, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

On February 19, The Biden Administration took the first steps to help immigrants stranded in Mexico, under a program that, it is estimated, will help some 25,000 people with active cases to be processed in an undetermined period.

“This latest action is another step in our commitment to reform immigration policies that do not align with our nation’s values.”, indicated the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas when confirming that action.

The recently announced decision would also imply the termination of immigration agreements with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, so that their immigrants could be sent to Mexico.

“The decision is a monumental step to erase the stain of this immoral policy and re-commit the United States to global humanitarian leadership,” he said. Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, President and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service.

He cited that approximately 70,000 asylum seekers were forced to wait “in dangerous conditions” for a court date.

“We congratulate the Biden administration for beginning the hard but necessary work of restoring our moral obligation to the most vulnerable,” he added. “It is remarkable that the administration has recognized deliberate deterrence policies for what they are, cruel and ineffective.”