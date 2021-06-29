Biden does not plan to travel to the Tokyo Olympics

06/28/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

.

The president of United States, Joe Biden, will not attend the Tokyo Olympics, because it considers that at this time of pandemic you have to keep traveling only “the essentials”.

The White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, confirmed in his daily press conference in Washington that Biden has no intention of going to the capital of Japan for the great sporting event of the year.

“The president does not plan to attend, but he will certainly support (American) athletes because he is, like me, obsessed with the Olympics,” Psaki said in response to a question from a Japanese journalist whether Biden was planning to go to Tokyo.

Psaki justified Biden’s absence because, as he explained, the Government follows the guidelines set by the health authorities It also calls for Americans to follow, and those guidelines recommend traveling only “essentials.”

In any case, he pointed out that there will be a US delegation like the ones that have historically been.

The Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun assured this Sunday that it is likely that the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, will travel to Tokyo and attend the opening ceremony of the Games on July 23, but the White House has not confirmed by now that extreme.

Japan decided last Thursday to lift the state of emergency for covid-19 in almost the entire country on June 21, but will maintain certain restrictions in Tokyo and other areas to avoid a rebound to just over a month for the Olympics.

Earlier this month it was learned that the Japanese government is studying extending the limit of foreign dignitaries to the Olympic Games, which was initially limited to twelve people per delegation, including heads of state and senior leaders. It was considering expanding to 18 and even 40 if necessary.