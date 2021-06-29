Biden does not plan to travel to the Tokyo Olympics

15 minutes. The president of the United States (USA), Joe Biden, will not attend the Tokyo Olympics, because he considers that at this time of pandemic it is necessary to continue traveling only “the essentials”.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed in her daily press conference in Washington that Biden has no intention of going to the Japanese capital for the big sporting event of the year.

“The president does not plan to attend, but he will certainly support (American) athletes because he is, like me, obsessed with the Olympics,” Psaki said in response to a question from a Japanese journalist whether Biden was planning to go to Tokyo.

Psaki justified Biden’s absence because, as he explained, the Government follows the guidelines set by the health authorities. Measures that it also asks Americans to follow. These guidelines recommend traveling only “essentials”.

In any case, he pointed out that there will be a US delegation like the ones that have historically been.

The Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun assured this Sunday that the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, is likely to travel to Tokyo and attend the opening ceremony of the Games on July 23.

However, the White House did not confirm that information for now.

Japan plans to make modifications

Japan decided last Thursday to lift the state of emergency for COVID-19 in almost the entire country on June 21.

However, it will maintain certain restrictions in Tokyo and other areas to avoid a spike to just over a month before the Olympics.

Earlier this month it was learned that the Japanese government is studying extending the limit of foreign dignitaries to the Olympic Games, which was initially limited to twelve people per delegation, including heads of state and senior leaders.

It was considering expanding to 18 and even 40 if necessary.