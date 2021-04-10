Biden does not ask Congress for money for the wall, but millions for border surveillance and USCIS paperwork



Part of the border fence in Nogales, Arizona.

Photo: ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP / Getty Images

The advancement of the $ 1.52 trillion budget proposal presented by the Biden Administration on Friday emphasizes issues other than those that were a priority under the previous administration.

Broadly speaking, the president seeks to increase regular non-emergency funding by 8% from $ 1.4 trillion to $ 1.52 trillion in fiscal 2022.

President Joe Biden requested an increase of 16% ($ 769 billion) in non-defense related items, as well as $ 753 billion for defense programs, an increase of 2%.

Additionally, the budget proposal includes investments to tackle the problem of the increase in the arrival of immigrants across the border and of unaccompanied children.

In a letter to the federal Congress, the advisor in charge of the Office of Budget Management, Shalanda Young, indicates that the moment of crisis in the United States is also a time for possibilities.

“The approaching takeover process is another important opportunity to continue to lay a solid foundation for the future and reverse the legacy of chronic divestment on crucial priorities,” Young says.

Together, the United States has an opportunity not only to go back to the way things were done before the COVID-19 pandemic and the hit of the economic recession, but to start building a better, stronger, safer and inclusive the United States, ”the spokeswoman continued.

Through the process of “appropriations” different committees of the House of Representatives and the Federal Senate establish the legislative allocations for the agencies of the Government.

Focus on the migration crisis and arrival of undocumented immigrants across the border

In this sense, the request made by the Biden Administration to address the causes of migration from Central America is striking, for which it requested $ 861 million as a first step towards a four-year commitment to invest in that area.

“The request does not include additional funds for the construction of a wall on the border and proposes the cancellation of the balances of the previous year that are not required by the end of 2021,” adds the document by way of discarding one of the former president’s promises Donald Trump.

Funds to expedite immigration procedures in USCIS

Additionally, Biden requested $ 345 million dollars to expedite the processing of some $ 1.3 million of naturalization and asylum processes that were delayed in the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) and $ 4.3 billion dollars for the admission of 125,000 refugees.

Biden’s full application will be known next May. What transpired this Friday is the initial proposal of the Administration

The budget for fiscal 2022 begins in October.