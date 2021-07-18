Biden describes China, Cuba, Venezuela and Russia as “captive nations”

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden released a statement on Friday supporting what he describes as “captive nations” of the world.

According to Biden, these nations would be China, Cuba, Belarus, Burma, Russia or Venezuela.

The president claims that the inhabitants of these countries “are subject to routine abuses of power by oppressive governments.”

“No nation or conscientious person can ignore the voices of those who cry out for freedom, such as the Belarusians who are calling for their democratic elections in peace, or the brave people of Hong Kong who demand the autonomy and freedoms promised by Beijing,” the president declared.

Biden also mentioned the “millions of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities unjustly locked up and subjected to surveillance and forced labor” by the Chinese authorities.

He also referred to the “determination of those who reject the military regime in Burma. Or those who resist the dictatorship of Venezuela or take to the streets of Cuba to demand freedom from the brutal state repression.”

In addition to “ethnic minorities suffering repression for opposing the illegal Russian occupation of Crimea.”

“These kinds of abuses are not new but they continue to pose as serious a threat as they have always been,” Biden said.

Thus, “during the so-called Week of the Captive Nations”, which will begin this Sunday, July 18, until the 24th of this month, the president of the United States “reiterates his commitment to advance in the proclamation of the Justice for all”.