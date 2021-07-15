Biden denounces “attack on freedom” by Republicans over voting restrictions

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday lashed out at Republican states that are tightening voting rules, calling it an “ongoing attack … on freedom.”

Republicans say the restrictions are aimed at preventing voter fraud in the future and that Americans can feel confident that their votes will be fairly counted.

However, in his perhaps most emotional speech of the six months of his presidency, Biden affirmed that the 28 laws already adopted in 17 states “make it difficult for Americans to go out to vote.”

“This is electoral subversion,” he declared. “It is simply intolerable.”

Without mentioning his name, Biden chided former President Donald Trump for his continued complaints that he lost the 2020 elections due to fraud in the counting of electoral ballots.

“The big lie is just that: a big lie,” Biden declared to applause from his supporters at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Biden chose this city for his voting rights speech because it is the cradle of American democracy. It is the place where the founding fathers declared their independence from England in 1776.

“In the United States, if you lose, you accept the results,” said Biden of Trump, who did not attend his inauguration in January and has yet to publicly state that Biden won the election.

Biden urged the Senate to pass voting rights legislation already passed by the House of Representatives, which would put the rules for Congressional and Presidential elections in the hands of the federal government, lifting the state restrictions that Biden and Democratic lawmakers say. they make it difficult for minorities to vote, often leaning toward Democrats.

The bill is unlikely in a Senate split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, and Republicans recently blocked discussion of its content.

Biden emotionally implored lawmakers, saying, “Act, please God, and protect the right to vote.”

For the time being, at least, the United States will go to Congress next year with no changes to the traditional practice that each of the 50 states sets its own rules for voter registration, voting hours, mail-in ballots. and others.

Before Biden’s trip to Philadelphia, the White House said that “an alarming number of states … are raising new barriers to voting, with threats of more barriers elsewhere.”

Republicans argue that the laws are necessary to ensure electoral integrity and prevent fraud, although almost no irregularities were found in the 2020 election, which was not even close enough to question Biden’s victory.