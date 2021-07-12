Biden demands that the people be listened to and their needs addressed

WASHINGTON.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, he urged this Monday to government of Cuba to “hear” to the protesters that demand the end of the “repression” and the poverty.

We stand with the Cuban people and their clear call for freedom and rescue from the tragic clutches of the pandemic and the decades of repression and economic suffering to which they have been subjected by the authoritarian regime of Cuba, “Biden said in a statement.

The US president claimed the I respect to the Rights of the cubans from peaceful protest and the self determination of their own future.

The United States asks the Cuban regime, instead of enriching itself, to listen to its people and attend to their needs in this vital moment. “

The Biden government – more focused on internal problems, such as the fight against COVID-19 and the approval of infrastructure laws, while withdrawing from Afghanistan after 20 war – has ignored Cuba until now.

But the island has a growing weight in US politics.

The strong presence of Cubans and Cuban-Americans in Florida, one of the key states to win the presidency, carries a lot of weight in the elections.

On Sunday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Cuba against cracking down on protesters.

The United States supports freedom of expression and assembly in Cuba, and would strongly condemn any use of violence against peaceful protesters who are exercising their universal rights, “he tweeted.

