Biden demands Putin “lower tension” with Ukraine

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday demanded that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “lower tensions” with Ukraine, during a telephone call in which he expressed “concern” about the Russian military mobilization on the border with that country. .

During the conversation, Biden also proposed to Putin to hold “a summit in a third country” sometime in the “next few months.” This is to “talk about all the issues facing the United States and Russia,” the White House said in a statement.

The call was the second between the two to be made public since Biden came to power in January. This came after Russia announced that it sent two armies and three airborne units to its western borders.

“President Biden expressed our concerns about the sudden increase in troops in occupied Crimea and on the borders of Ukraine, and called on Russia to de-escalate tensions,” the White House said.

Ukraine in recent weeks alerted the international community to the increase in the Russian military presence near its border and in Crimea. Also the increase in violations of the ceasefire in Donbas, where since 2014 the Ukrainian Army and pro-Russian separatists have been fighting.

Biden “emphasized the United States’ steadfast commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” according to his office.

Moscow said Tuesday that the movement of troops to the border is part of military exercises to deal with NATO activities.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later demanded that Russia stop “immediately” its mobilization around Ukraine.

The US will act firmly

During the call, Biden also made it clear to Putin “that the United States will act firmly in defense of its national interests in response to Russia’s actions. This in the case of its cyber intrusions and electoral interference,” the statement said. .

The US suspects that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that allegedly began in 2019. The attack penetrated the systems of the federal government and large companies in the country through a program of the company SolarWinds. He promised that there will be retaliation for what happened in a matter of “weeks.”

In addition, US intelligence agencies in March accused Russia of having tried to interfere in the November 2020 presidential elections in favor of former President Donald Trump, who lost to Biden.

The Kremlin denied both any electoral interference and involvement in the SolarWinds cyberattack. Tension over these issues added to the situation in Ukraine. Also, to Biden’s decision to describe Putin as a “murderer” during an interview in March.

However, Biden insisted on the call that he wants to “build a stable and predictable relationship with Russia, consistent with American interests.”

In that sense, he proposed to hold a summit, according to the White House.

That would be the first high-level meeting between the leaders of both powers. This since Putin and Trump met in Helsinki in 2018, in which the American ignored the conclusions of his own intelligence agencies. Trump said he believed his Russian counterpart when he said that Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 elections.

Biden and Putin also spoke on Tuesday about their intention to launch “a strategic stability dialogue, focusing on arms control and other emerging security issues.” This is to follow up on the extension in February for five more years of the New START bilateral treaty.