Biden defends the rights of protesters in Colombia

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden on Monday expressed support for the “rights of peaceful protesters” and the need for security forces to be held accountable for any abuse in the Colombian protests, the White House reported.

During his first telephone conversation with his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque, Biden referred to the wave of anti-government protests unleashed in the country.

“President Biden voiced his support for the rights of peaceful protesters, stressed that security forces must be held to the highest standards of accountability, and condemned senseless acts of violence and vandalism,” the White House said.

According to human rights organizations, the protests have left some 74 fatalities; while the Colombian Prosecutor’s Office links 25 deaths to the demonstrations, in addition to investigating numerous complaints of abuse and missing persons.

The main reason for Biden’s call to Duque was to express his “support” for the attack suffered on Friday by the helicopter where the Colombian president was traveling in the department of Norte de Santander along with other officials.

As the Colombian Presidency announced, Biden also announced the donation of 2.5 million vaccines against COVID-19 from Janssen Pharmaceuticals. However, the White House did not immediately offer details on when those lots will arrive in the Andean country.

Biden “reaffirmed the enduring alliance between the United States and Colombia.” In fact, the two discussed “joint security cooperation” and “a holistic approach to combat drug trafficking,” according to the White House.

They also discussed “the need to promote a wide-ranging economic recovery” after the crisis resulting from the pandemic.

Conversation about Venezuela

Venezuela focused part of their conversation, and Biden “expressed concern” about the situation in that country and for its “regional impact”.

The US president “underlined the importance of expanding the international consensus in favor of exhaustive negotiations, leading to the convening of free and fair elections” in Venezuela, the White House concluded.

The conversation came three days after the US, the European Union and Canada opened the door to “review the sanctions” imposed against Venezuela. This would occur if there is “a significant advance in a global negotiation” that repairs “the country’s institutions” and allows free elections.