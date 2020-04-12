JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Joe Biden won the Alaska Democratic primary for the United States presidential election nomination, defeating Senator Bernie Sanders days after Sanders suspended his campaign.

Biden defeated Sanders on Saturday with 55.3% of the vote, compared to the senator’s 44.7%. A total of 19,759 votes were cast.

Biden will receive 11 delegates and Sanders 4. Altogether, the ex- vice president adds 1,228 delegates against the 918 of Sanders, according to a count of The Associated Press.

Sanders, like Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who also suspended their campaigns, asked to be included on the ballots, said Casey Steinau, president of the state party.

Sanders suspended his campaign this week, but said he would keep his name among the options in states that have not yet voted. The senator aspired to gather delegates in an effort to influence the party’s strategy at this year’s Democratic National Convention.

Sanders had won at party assemblies in Alaska in 2016, beating Hillary Clinton.

The state primaries were originally scheduled for April 4, but concerns over COVID-19 disrupted the plans and led to the introduction of a single vote-by-mail system.

It was the first time that Alaska Democrats traded their caucuses for primaries, which allowed them to rank candidates in order of preference.