© Provided by the Associated Press

FILE – In this June 25, 2020, file photo, the virtual Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, delivers a few words during an event in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo / Matt Slocum, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Joe Biden lashed out at President Donald Trump on Saturday for a newspaper article that, if true, he said, contains a « truly shocking revelation » about the commander-in-chief and his failure to protect US forces in Afghanistan and face Russia.

The New York Times reported Friday that US intelligence officials concluded months ago that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered rewards to Taliban-linked fighters for killing US troops in Afghanistan. According to the text, the Russians last year offered the rewards for effective attacks, when the United States and the Taliban were holding talks to end the protracted war.

« The truly shocking revelation of the Times if it is true, and I emphasize again, is that President Trump, the commander-in-chief of the US troops who are on duty in a dangerous theater of war, has known this for months, according to the Times, and the worst part is doing nothing, ”said Biden, the confident Democratic presidential candidate, during a virtual open conference.

The White House said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were never informed of that intelligence.

« This does not speak to the merit of the alleged intelligence but to the imprecision of the New York Times article in mistakenly suggesting that President Trump was briefed on the matter, » press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Russia said the article was « nonsense. »

« This crude machinery clearly illustrates the low level of brainpower of American intelligence propagandists, who instead of inventing something more plausible have to do this nonsense, » said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The Times quoted a Taliban spokesman as denying that its fighters had such an agreement with the Russian intelligence agency.

The newspaper, which quoted officials it did not identify but aware of intelligence, said the findings were released to Trump and discussed in late March by his National Security Council. Officials crafted possible responses, starting with a diplomatic complaint to Russia, but the White House has not yet authorized any action, according to the article.