Trump says he wore face mask on private visit to Ford 4:05

. – Joe Biden called the President of the United States, Donald Trump, “an absolute fool”, this Tuesday, for sharing a tweet in which he mocked the former vice president for wearing a mask, Monday, in a Memorial Day ceremony.

In an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash in Delaware – Biden’s first in-person interview since the coronavirus pandemic knocked him out of the campaign – the Democratic Party presidential hopeful said Trump is fueling a cultural opposition to wearing a mask when “every leading doctor in the world says we should wear a mask when you’re in the middle of a crowd.”

Opinion: Trump visits mask distribution center in Pennsylvania 0:55

“This for males, for a boy… It shouldn’t continue, but it simply costs people their lives. It’s costing people their lives, “said Biden. Trump’s position, he said, amounts to “stoking the deaths.”

He added: “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in insanity and be falsely male.”

The comment comes when Trump has tried to politicize the use of masks during the crisis of the new coronavirus. Trump himself has not worn a mask during factory visits in recent weeks, even when public health experts have recommended wearing them.

Biden made the comments the day after his first public outing after two months at his home in Delaware, as the coronavirus pandemic spread, forcing him to stop campaign events in person. The former vice president and his wife Jill wore black face masks on Monday as they put on a flower wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

Fox News presenter Brit Hume tweeted a photo of Biden’s face in the mask with the comment: “This may help explain why Trump does not like to wear a mask in public.” Trump later retweeted Hume.

Trump has sparked controversy by not wearing face masks, including on a visit to the Ford factory in Michigan last week, saying he had worn one during a private part of the visit, but took it off for the ride because he “didn’t want him to give the press the pleasure of seeing it ”, and earlier this month, during a trip to a factory in Honeywell, Arizona, which is manufacturing masks.

Mandatory masks in the absence of a vaccine? 1:17

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a briefing session that it was “peculiar” for the former vice president to put on a mask outdoors because he does not wear it all the time at home, although federal guidelines do not recommend use of masks between people living together.

However, it is a bit peculiar that in his basement, right next to his wife, he does not wear a mask. But use one outdoors when you’re socially distant. So I think there was a discrepancy there, “McEnany said during the White House press conference on Tuesday.

In the CNN interview, Biden also responded to Trump and his re-election campaign’s frequent suggestions that Biden is senile or has lost strength.

When asked how he would respond to those attacks, Biden said, “Look at me.”

“Look, I mean, it’s about a boy who has lost strength,” he said of Trump. “Something is missing, man.”

And he criticized Trump for repeatedly lying about election fraud. In recent weeks, Trump has protested the use of vote-by-mail, which some states are seeking to use in greater numbers amid the coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, the president tweeted in response to California pressure to expand the mail vote: “THERE IS NO WAY (ZERO!) That mail ballots are nothing less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be stolen, ballots will be forged and even illegally printed and fraudulently signed. ”

Biden noted that Trump himself voted by mail in Florida.

“This is a guy who sits in the Oval Office, mails his absentee ballot by mail and sends it to Florida to vote in the primaries. Now why isn’t that susceptible to fraud? ”Biden said.

“There is no evidence whatsoever” of the widespread electoral fraud associated with mail ballots, Biden said.

Biden’s campaign said Tuesday that it had hired Rachana Desai Martin as its national director for voter protection, a move that preempts what is likely to be a fight over voting methods and access to it, as Trump returns to the Republican Party – which in some states sought expanded mail-in voting options – against allowing votes to be cast by mail.

Biden also addressed the controversy over his comments in an interview with Charlamagne tha God, a black presenter on the popular morning radio show “The Breakfast Club,” in which he said that if black voters “have a problem determining if they are with me or with Trump, then they are not black. ”

Trump-Biden vote intention narrows 1:39

Biden had tried to correct that comment hours later, and Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, the highest-ranking black representative in the House and a close ally of Biden, said Tuesday in ABC’s “The View” that ” he was ashamed, there’s no question about that ”when he heard Biden’s comment.

“First of all, you know, it was a mistake, number one. And he was smiling when he asked me the question. I shouldn’t have been such a smart guy with him. He was being smart and I answered him, ”Biden told Bash.

He said that “never, not even once” did he take the support of the black community for granted, adding that “I have to make clear why I think I deserve his gaze.”

Biden said that “he was never going to lean where Trump is” and that the president “says so many scandalous things.”

He added that he recently wrote to a friend, who is a prominent black man, that Trump – who has fueled unsubstantiated “Obamagate” conspiracy theories on Twitter in recent weeks – was attacking former President Barack Obama.

“I said, ‘Why is (Trump) attacking Barack?’ He said, ‘Because he awakens his base. Barack is a black man, “said Biden.

But he also said that some Democrats who have urged him to stop apologizing for flaws like “The Breakfast Club,” given Trump’s history of racist actions, are wrong.

“When I say something that is understandably offensive to someone in hindsight, and legitimately offensive, making it seem like I’m taking it for granted, I should apologize,” Biden said.

Biden also spoke about his search for a running mate, saying that his Vice Presidential Committee has interviewed “many” people considered to be his potential running mate.

The Democratic presidential hopeful would not commit to choosing a woman of color as his running mate, saying “we haven’t gotten there yet.”

