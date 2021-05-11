Biden creates millionaire fund for the economic recovery of the regions

15 minutes. US President Joe Biden announced on Monday a $ 350 billion recovery fund to help states and local governments cope with the pandemic and facilitate economic recovery, something he warned will not be “easy” or “immediate. “.

In an intervention from the White House, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden said that this fund will allow a “substantial infusion of resources” in the response to the pandemic. It also offers “broad flexibility” for state and local authorities to decide how best to apply it.

These 350,000 million dollars, channeled through the Department of the Treasury, are part of the third fiscal rescue package approved by the US Congress in February, worth 1.9 trillion dollars.

Of the total, 195,000 million will go to the states and 130,000 million for local governments.

Biden’s words come after the disappointing April unemployment data, when the rate rose one tenth, to 6.1%, and 260,000 jobs were created. That’s well below analyst estimates of a million new jobs. This raised doubts about the strength of the ongoing recovery.

8.2 million fewer jobs than in 2020

“I never said that getting out of this deep hole was going to be simple, or easy or immediate,” said the president. He stressed that to support economic reactivation it is “essential” that Congress approve its infrastructure investment plan, valued at 2.25 trillion dollars.

For now, however, they have met head-on opposition from Republicans who consider it “excessive.”

Biden insisted that economic forecasts point to growth of more than 6% in the US this year. a rate not seen in the world’s leading economy since the 1980s, largely driven by its extraordinary fiscal stimulus plan.

According to data from the Department of Labor, the US economy still has 8.2 million fewer jobs than in February 2020. This when the COVID-19 pandemic reached the country.

The United States, the worst hit nation in the world with more than 580,000 deaths, already has more than a third of the population fully vaccinated. And Biden expects 70% to be by early July.