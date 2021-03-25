Biden could be a candidate for re-election in 2024

March 25, 2021March 25, 2021

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, affirmed this Thursday that his “expectation” is to appear for re-election in 2024, in an apparent effort to dispel speculation that he aspires to a single term because he is the oldest person to take office.

“My plan is to run for reelection. That is my expectation, “he told reporters when asked about his political future.

Inoculate 200 million doses of vaccines

On the subject of vaccines, the White House tenant said his new goal is to inoculate 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for his 100 days in office, thus doubling his original promise.

“Today I am setting the second goal, and that is, for my 100th day in office to have applied 200 million doses in people’s arms,” ​​he said.

Relativizes the influx of migrants to the border

With regard to the immigration issue in which she was in charge, Vice President Kamala Harris relativized the influx of migrants to the United States border with Mexico, assuring that this “happens every year.”

“There is a significant increase in the number of people arriving at the border in the winter months -January, February and March-“, because migrants “may travel with less probability of dying on the road due to the heat of the desert.”

Biden also said the United States is allowing several migrant families to enter because Mexico refuses to accept their return.

It does not seek confrontation with China

As for China, the US president said that he did not seek a “confrontation” with China, but that there would be intense competition between rival superpowers.

“I made it clear to him again what I told him in person on several occasions, that we are not looking for a confrontation, although we know that there will be very strong competition.

Just over 60 days after coming to power, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, participates this Thursday in his first press conference, at a time of growing challenges, from immigration to the debate on the possession of weapons.

The Democrat has waited much longer than his predecessors to undergo an exercise that can be risky.

With information from AFP