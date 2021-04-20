Biden considers the evidence in George Floyd’s trial “overwhelming”

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the evidence at trial regarding the responsibility of a former white police officer in the death of African-American George Floyd was “overwhelming.”

“I pray that the verdict is correct. In my opinion, it is overwhelming. I would not say this if the jury had not retired to deliberate, ”he said from the Oval Office. “I met George’s family (…). It is a good family, “he added, evoking” the anguish “suffered by relatives while waiting for the jury’s decision.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki had reported earlier on Twitter that Biden spoke with Floyd’s relatives on Monday.

“President Biden spoke with George Floyd’s family yesterday (Monday) to hear the news about him and to assure them that he was praying for them,” Psaki said.

The jury withdrew on Monday to deliberate on the responsibility of Derek Chauvin, a 45-year-old former white cop on trial for murder, manslaughter and intentional violence that resulted in the death of Floyd, whom he had arrested with the support of other officers for a crime. less.

For more than nine minutes, Chauvin kept his knee pressing into the neck of the 46-year-old man, who was lying on his stomach with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

His agony, filmed live by passersby, generated international commotion and sparked demonstrations of historic proportions against racism and police violence both in the United States and in various countries around the world.

The events occurred on May 25, 2020 in the American city of Minneapolis.

The trial takes place amid high tensions and daily protests by individuals and civil organizations following the recent death of another young black man outside Minneapolis.

With information from AFP